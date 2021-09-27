End Covid-19 Vaccine Inequality Now

Right now, billions of people in low and lower-middle income countries are missing out on life-saving vaccines.

Send emails directly to BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer and call on them to end vaccine inequality and save millions of lives now.

Access to a COVID-19 vaccine could mean the difference between life and death. Yet, right now, billions of people around the world are denied access to a life-saving vaccine because companies like Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are actively blocking other manufacturers from producing much-needed doses and continue to prioritise selling vaccines to rich countries.

Global organisations including the World Health Organisation, World Trade Organisation, World Bank and International Monetary Fund have set a target of vaccinating 40% of the population of low-and lower-middle income countries by the end of 2021. We need an extra 2 billion vaccines to meet this target.

It is clear that pharmaceutical companies and states are failing to live up to their responsibilities and obligations to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines for all.

The 22nd of September marks 100 days until the end of the 2021. We are launching a 100-day challenge for pharmaceutical companies and states to do their part to deliver 2 billion vaccines to lower income countries by the end of the year, in order to achieve this, pharmaceutical companies must ensure that at least 50 percent of COVID-19 vaccines produced go to low and lower-middle income countries.

Pharma companies hold millions of lives in their hands. With enough pressure we can ensure that they respect everyone’s human rights, no matter where they live.

There is no time to waste. The global vaccine crisis require that we act together to demand change.

