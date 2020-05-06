COVID-19: Transgender Asylum Seeker Locked Up in USA

Detaining Kelly, a 23-year-old asylum seeker, during a global pandemic is cruel and deadly. She has been held for over two and a half years. ICE’s detention of tens of thousands of people poses a massive threat to public health. Call on ICE to free Kelly now!

Kelly Gonzalez Aguilar, a 23-year-old transgender woman, fled Honduras when she was 12-years-old because of violence against her based on her gender identity. After she travelled to the USA, immigration authorities detained her in August 2017. She has been locked up since while she awaits the results of her asylum claim.

She fears becoming infected by COVID-19 because of the inadequate measures taken by authorities to protect detainees and staff from the virus.

We have received accounts of dangerous conditions in the immigration detention facility where Kelly is held. Detainees have told us authorities won’t provide hand sanitizer or face masks to detainees, even though it’s impossible for them to socially distance.

All Kelly wants is to live safely and without fear. She has a community waiting to welcome her, and there is no reason not to release her.

There are many more transgender people like Kelly unjustly locked up in immigration jail while they apply for asylum and are experiencing inhumane treatment because of their gender identity.

Demand authorities release Kelly immediately on parole.