COVID-19: Malta must free 160 people held on ferries

Under the pretext of COVID-19, Maltese authorities have been holding about 160 people on two ferry boats off Malta’s territorial waters for weeks. The need to avoid spreading Covid-19 is no excuse to impose unnecessary, inhumane and discriminatory measures against traumatised people. Nothing can justify holding people for weeks without legal basis and in inadequate conditions.

They were transferred to the ferry boats after their rescue in separate operations in the central Mediterranean, on 29 April and 7 May.

The Maltese government has left them at sea since, without indicating when they would be disembarked and instead using their suffering to coerce other European governments to assist them and relocate them.

The situation on board is becoming unbearable as the boats are not suited for long stays.

Maltese authorities must end their arbitrary detention and immediately disembark them in Malta, ensuring they can apply for asylum and access adequate reception.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Maltese Prime Minister, Dr Robert Abela MP to immediately stop these human rights violations.