Urgent Action: Colombia – Stop repressing people protesting and stop the violence

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across the country since 28 April to call for better social and economic measures. This national strike (“Paro Nacional”) was called by several social movements.

The authorities responded by deploying the military to several cities, publicly stigmatising protestors, and crushing protests with excessive use of force, including with weapons causing dozens of deaths, and hundreds of injured, arbitrarily detained and disappeared.

The deployment of the military, police forces and the anti-riot squad (ESMAD) to repress protests caused 31 deaths, 216 people injured, and 814 arbitrary detentions. There are also reports of acts of sexual violence, and the office of the Ombudsperson published a list with 87 people disappeared in the context of the protests.

These human rights violations are nothing new, and it is time to stop them. We call on the President to guarantee the people’s right to peaceful assembly.

Take Urgent Action!