Urgent Action: China – Free Uyghur detainee Ekpar Asat

Uyghur businessman Ekpar Asat went missing in China in April 2016.

Convicted without any known trial on charges of “inciting ethnic hatred and ethnic discrimination” and sentenced to 15 years in prison, there are grave concerns for Ekpar Asat’s condition and wellbeing.

For the first time since he went missing in April 2016, he was able to communicate with his family.

During the short three-minute video conversation in late January 2021, he told his family members that his health was declining both physically and mentally. His family confirmed that he had lost significant weight and that he looked pale with lots of black spots on his face.

Ekpar Asat is a Uyghur businessman dedicated to helping older people and children with disabilities. He founded a popular social media app that featured information on a variety of current affairs and cultural topics.

He is currently detained in a prison in Xinjiang’s Aksu prefecture.

It is estimated that up to a million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim people have been held in the “transformation-through-education” centres.

Take Urgent Action! Sign the online action which will be sent via the Chinese Embassy.

Copy this sample letter and send by post to:

Director Wang Jiang

Prison Administration Bureau of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

No 380, Huanghe lu, Urumqi People’s Republic of China

830000, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

People’s Republic of China

Let us know if you sent a letter by emailing individuals@amnesty.ie.