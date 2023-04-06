Urgent Action: China – release Uyghur student Kamile Wayit for posting a protest video

Kamile Wayit, a Uyghur student studying preschool education in Henan, was taken away by the police on 12 December 2022, after she returned to her home in Atush, Xijiang, for a holiday.
In November 2022, Kamile posted a video on WeChat about the “A4 protests” that took place across China after a fire in Urumqi. Soon after that, Kamile’s father received a warning call from the police and she deleted the post, which is believed to be one of the reasons for her detention. Kamile has now been detained for more than four months.
Without access to her family or a lawyer of her choice, it is possible that Kamila might be subjected to torture and other ill-treatment.
Take Urgent Action Now!