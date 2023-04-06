Urgent Action: China – release Uyghur student Kamile Wayit for posting a protest video

Post Body

Director of Public Security Bureau C/O Embassy of the People's Republic of China Dear Director Chen, I write to express concern about the detention of Uyghur student Kamile Wayit (卡米莱.瓦依提), who was taken away on 12 December 2022 by the police after returning home to Atush, Xinjiang for a holiday. According to her brother, she might be currently detained at a detention centre in Atush, the capital of Krygyz autonomous prefecture of Kizilsu in Xinjiang. Without access to her family lawyer of her choice, and information on her condition, it is possible that she might be subjected to torture and other ill-treatment. Kamile Wayit is a 19-year-old first-year student at the Shangqiu Institute of Technology (商丘工学院) located in Henan(河南). It is believed that her detention may be related to a video that she posted on WeChat in November 2022 about the protests that took place across China to commemorate the victims of a fire in Urumqi. Soon after that, Kamile’s father received a warning call from the police, and she deleted the post. Additionally, during the same period, Kamile also reconnected with her brother who is currently living abroad and has spoken out on Uyghur’s issues. Her communication with her brother might have played a role in her detention. With no information regarding the reason for Kamile Wayit’s detention, or the conditions under which she is held and without access to her family and a lawyer of her choice, I am deeply worried about her wellbeing and the risk of her being subjected to torture and other ill-treatment. I therefore urge you to: • Immediately release Kamile Wayit, unless there is sufficient, credible and admissible evidence that she has committed an internationally recognised criminal offence; • Pending her release, reveal her whereabouts, allow her regular access to her family and a lawyer of her choice; • Pending her release, ensure that Kamile Wayit has access to adequate medical care, and she is not subjected to torture and other ill-treatment. Yours sincerely,