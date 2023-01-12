Urgent Action: Cambodia – Free union leader Chhim Sithar

Chhim Sithar has been arrested for leading a union strike.

She is leader of the Labour Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees (LRSU) of NagaWorld. She has been rearrested for allegedly violating her bail terms, which arise from bogus charges of ‘incitement’, after returning to Cambodia from Australia.

LRSU members have been striking since December 2021 following mass layoffs from the NagaWorld casino. Sithar was arbitrarily arrested and charged with ‘incitement to commit a felony’ under articles 494 and 495 of the Criminal Code on 4 January 2022. After being released on bail, Sithar has been rearrested for allegedly violating bail conditions that neither she nor her lawyer were informed of.

Under international human rights law and its Constitution, Cambodia has an obligation to respect, protect, and fulfil the human rights of workers and to ensure that they realise their rights to unionise and strike without fear of violence or legal repercussions.

We call for the immediate release and dropping of all charges against Chhim Sithar. Chhim Sithar has been detained solely for her work defending human rights.

Take Urgent Action!