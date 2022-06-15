Brazil: Find indigenous peoples’ rights defenders Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips.

Environmental and Indigenous peoples’ rights defenders Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips were reported missing on 5 June, after last being seen in the Javari Valley, in the Brazilian Amazon, near the borders with Colombia and Peru.

They had received death threats in recent days, according to local organisation Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (Univaja).

They were last seen en route between the riverside community of São Rafael and the city of Atalaia do Norte, in the state of Amazonas, in northern Brazil. The two were traveling through the Javari Valley in order to visit and interview an Indigenous Vigilance team, organised to ensure the protection and environmental preservation of the reserve lands.

Univaja, the local organisation leading their search, reported receiving an anonymous letter threatening Bruno and his collaborator, a week before Bruno and Dom disappeared.

We are calling the Brazilian President, in addition to the Presidents of Colombia and Peru, to urgently mobilize all necessary efforts to find them alive, including international cooperation.