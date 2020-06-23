Black Lives Matter: Stop police violence

George Floyd was an unarmed Black man in the USA who died after the police used unnecessary and excessive force to arrest him on 25 May 2020 in the US state of Minnesota.

After the killing of George Floyd, demonstrations swept the USA and many other countries demanding an end to police violence and killings, particularly of Black people.

People protesting in the streets of the USA have been met with the very same police repression and excessive force they are protesting against. Amnesty International has documented how police forces committed widespread and egregious human rights violations against largely peaceful anti-racism protests, using tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray to repress those who were demonstrating peacefully.

Despite this repression, people around the USA—and the world—are coming together to demand respect and honour for Black lives. Now we have a historic opportunity to demand change in the USA, and reimagine public safety with community-led solutions and resources that create the healthy, vibrant, and safe neighbourhoods we all deserve.

The time to act is now.

Send a message to authorities in the USA and tell them that it is time to reform US policing to end racism and stop human rights violations!