Belarus: Free Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega

Exiled Belarusian journalist and government critic, Raman Pratasevich, was unlawfully arrested on 23 May by the Belarusian authorities along with his partner Sofia Sapega, a Russian national. Their Athens-Vilnius flight was diverted and forced to land in Minsk under false pretext. Raman Pratasevich was wanted by the Belarusian authorities on trumped-up “terrorism” charges solely for his journalistic work.
If convicted, Raman Pratasevich is facing up to 20 years’ imprisonment. A televised “confession” may indicate torture and other ill-treatment.
We need to take action now!