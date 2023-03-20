Urgent Action: Bahrain – Free Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja

Post Body

Crown Prince and Prime Minister C/O Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain Your Highness, Human rights defender Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja - who has been arbitrarily imprisoned for nearly 12 years now solely for exercising his rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression during the 2011 popular uprising in Bahrain - was transferred to Jaw prison’s clinic in the early evening on 28 February 2023. A doctor later said he had experienced a cardiac arrhythmia. He underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG) and the doctor advised that he should be transferred to the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) hospital. Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja agreed to the transfer having received assurances by the prison authorities that he would not be handcuffed. At the emergency room in the BDF hospital he underwent another ECG and he received an intravenous injection which stabilized his heartbeat. The doctor stated that he must be urgently referred to a cardiologist. While Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja’s treatment was finishing in the BDF hospital and he was still in the treatment room, a plain clothed man introducing himself as the head of security of the hospital ordered that he be handcuffed. Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja refused to be handcuffed and left the room. He was returned to prison, and he did not see and was not assessed by a cardiologist. In an article published by the daily newspaper Al Ayam on 7 March 2023, the administration of government hospitals stated that an appointment with a cardiologist was scheduled for Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja for 19 March. Neither Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja nor his family had been informed. On 13 February 2023 Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja was examined by an ophthalmologist who was brought to Jaw prison without any equipment but who established that Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja’s glaucoma had worsened and prescribed new eye drops and glasses for him. On 2 March 2023, Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja was taken to the BDF hospital for an ophthalmology appointment. Contrary to an agreement he made with the prison authorities, on arrival at the hospital he was tightly handcuffed. I call upon your Highness to release Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja immediately and unconditionally as he is a prisoner of conscience imprisoned solely for the peaceful exercise of his human rights. In the meantime, and due to his serious health issues, I urge you to ensure he has timely access to adequate health care, consistent with international human rights standards; that he receives timely information about his access to care; and that he is protected from further torture and other ill-treatment. Yours sincerely,