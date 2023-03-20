Urgent Action: Bahrain – Free Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja

Danish-Bahraini human rights defender Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja experienced a cardiac arrhythmia in early evening on 28 February 2023. He has not received the medical care he needs.
He was taken to the prison clinic and then referred to the Bahrain Defence Force hospital where the doctor stated that he should be urgently referred to a cardiologist.
While he was receiving treatment at the hospital, a plain clothed man who said he was the head of hospital security insisted that he should be handcuffed. Al-Khawaja refused and was taken back to Jaw prison without meeting and being assessed by a cardiologist.
Human rights defender Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja – who has been arbitrarily imprisoned for nearly 12 years now solely for exercising his rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression during the 2011 popular uprising in Bahrain – was transferred to Jaw prison’s clinic in the early evening on 28 February 2023. He co-founded both the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) and the Bahrain Center for Human Rights (BCHR).
Abdulhadi Al-Khawaja is a prisoner of conscience who should be immediately and unconditionally released.