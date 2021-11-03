Tunisia: LGBTI rights defender Badr Baabou violently attacked

Badr Baabou, a human rights defender and LGBTI rights activist, was violently assaulted by police officers on the night of 21 October 2021 in downtown Tunis.
The men who attacked Badr Baabou identified themselves as ‘cops’, insulted him, accosted him, and beat him severely. They told him the beating was retaliation for filing complaints against the police and “defending whores and [a derogatory term in Tunisian Arabic for homosexuals].” This appears to be a clear indication that he is being targeted for his LGBTI rights activism.
Tunisian security forces have been targeting Badr Baabou for his work and activism in promoting the rights and freedoms of LGBTI people in Tunisia. This attack is the latest in a long series that spans several years. Several complaints have been filed but to no avail.
The impunity must stop! Demand that the Tunisian authorities investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice.
Take action now!