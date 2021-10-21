Urgent Action: Iran – Arman Abdolali at risk of execution next week

Arman Abdolali is a young man convicted and sentenced to death for a crime that took place when he was 17 years old, is also at risk of imminent execution after being retried and sentenced to death for a second time.

His trial was marred by serious violations, including the use of torture-tainted “confessions”. We must act fast.

The absolute prohibition on the use of the death penalty against persons who were under the age of 18 at the time of the crime is provided in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, both of which Iran has ratified.

The conviction of Arman, aged 25, relies on ‘confessions’ that he says were obtained when he was held in solitary confinement for 76 days and repeatedly beaten. The Courts claimed that because the crime took place 7 years ago, it was not possible to determine Arman’s maturity at the time, and therefore assumes “full criminal responsibility”.

His execution was scheduled for Saturday 16th October 2021, but appears to have once again been delayed.

His execution has been delayed before due to mounting international pressure and outcry. There is no time to waste.

Email the Iranian Embassy NOW calling on them to help ensure the execution is immediately halted.