We’re going places, and we want you to be part of the change for good.

11th March 2025, 14:55:47 UTC

Amnesty International Support Assistant 

Amnesty International has been fighting the bad guys since 1961 and we need your help to continue our amazing, life-changing work. Are you energetic & outgoing with an interest in Human Rights? Do you love to talk and meet new people?  Why not get paid to do what you love? We are expanding our team, we are looking for motivated and target driving people with a positive attitude to join our Dublin-based fundraising team.

Please note: You must be resident in Ireland and available to work from our Dublin based office to be considered for this position.

We offer:

  • Full training
  • Progression opportunities
  • A fun work environment with a vibrant team
  • 25 days paid leave (pro rata)
  • Social club

Other benefits on completion of probation period:

  • Sick pay
  • Maternity/paternity leave
  • Pension entitlements

Practical Description: 

  • To find people who are passionate about Human Rights and inspire them to take action in the form of monthly donations by direct debit and become human rights defenders
  • To seek to deliver a minimum amount of quality donors every day regardless of weather, location, or external factors.

 

Please note that this is a field-based role and applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland and be at least 18 years of age.  

  • Please confirm if you are available to work full-time from our Dublin office.
  • Do you have a current EU passport or work permit to work in Ireland?
