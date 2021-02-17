Urgent Action: Drop charges against Andrea Sahouri

Journalist Andrea Sahouri was pepper sparyed while she was reporting on a Black Lives Matter protest even after she yelled “I’m press, I’m press.”

On the night of 31 May 2020, police in the city of Des Moines, Iowa, Anrea Sahouri was arrested while reporting on a Black Lives Matter protest.

The prosecutor has insisted on moving ahead with a trial for two simple misdemeanours, which could result in a fine, 30-day jail sentence, or both. Andrea’s trial is beginning on 8 March 2021.

At least 117 journalists were arrested in 2020 covering protests, Andrea is one of 16 who still face charges.

Police forces across the United States committed widespread and egregious human rights violations in response to largely peaceful assemblies protesting systemic racism and police violence, including the killing of Black people.

