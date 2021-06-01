Urgent Action: Free Ahmed Samir Santawy

Post Body

Public Prosecutor Hamada al-Sawi Office of the Public Prosecutor Dear Counsellor, I write to express concern about the arbitrary detention of 29-year-old researcher and anthropology masters student Ahmed Samir Santawy, pending investigations by the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP), a special branch of the Public Prosecution responsible for investigating national security threats. Ahmed Samir Santawy was arrested on 1 February after he had presented himself at the office of the National Security Agency (NSA) in New Cairo, in response to a verbal summons. He was subjected to enforced disappearance until 6 February. He told the prosecutor that during this period he was held without access to his family or lawyer in three separate locations. He said he was blindfolded and punched in the head and stomach during questioning at the NSA office in the Fifth Settlement Police Station. NSA interrogators focused on his studies and involvement in an anti-government Facebook page. The prosecutor failed to order investigations into his allegations of being forcibly disappeared and beaten, and instead questioned him about this academic work and ordered his detention for 15 days pending investigations into charges of "membership in a terrorist group", "spreading false news" and "using a social media account to spread false news" in Case No.65/2021. The SSSP based its accusations on a Facebook post deemed critical of the authorities that Ahmed Samir Santawy has denied authoring, as well as an investigation file prepared by the NSA, which Ahmed Samir Santawy and his lawyers have not been not allowed to review. Amnesty International considers Ahmed Samir Santawy to be a prisoner of conscience, detained solely because of his academic interests and research focusing on gender and religion. Ahmed Samir Santawy is currently held at Liman Tora Prison in the south of Cairo, without access to his family or lawyers. His detention without contact with the outside world raises concerns about his health and wellbeing, particularly given COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons, coupled with the lack of adequate medical care. He also has a history of mental health concerns, which may be exacerbated in prison particularly in the absence of adequate mental health care. I therefore ask you to immediately and unconditionally release Ahmed Samir Santawy and open a prompt, independent, impartial, and effective investigation into his allegations of being forcibly disappeared and beaten. Pending his release, he must be granted immediate and regular access to his family and lawyers, provided with adequate health care and protected from torture and ill-treatment. Yours sincerely,