Urgent Action: Free Ahmed Samir Santawy

Ahmed Samir Santawy is a researcher and master’s student. He was arrested on 1 February when he was visiting his family in Egypt.
Following his arrest Ahmed Samir Santawy was subjected to enforced disappearance for five days.
During this time, security forces beat him and kept him blindfolded, while interrogating him about his social media engagement and academic research. On 6 February, the Supreme State Security Prosecution ordered his detention pending investigations into terrorism-related charges.
Ahmed Samir is a student at the Central European University (CEU) in Vienna. There he studies sociology and anthropology. For his master’s thesis, Ahmed is conducting research on sexual and reproductive rights in Egypt. He should have graduated in June of this year and marry his girlfriend Souheila. They would like to build a life together in Ghent, Belgium.
He has been denied contact with his family, raising concerns about his wellbeing and health amid COVID-19 outbreaks in Egypt’s overcrowded and unhygienic prisons. He must be immediately and unconditionally released.