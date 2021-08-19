Bring 1,000 Afghan refugees to Ireland!

Post Body

Dear Taoiseach, Dear Ministers, I am writing to express my serious concerns regarding the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan. I welcome the Irish Government’s commitments and the steps it has already taken to help protect some of those fleeing Afghanistan. But much more can and should be done. I call on Ireland to take every necessary measure to ensure the safe passage out of Afghanistan for all those at risk of being targeted by the Taliban, and to put pressure on the rest of the international community to do so too. Every moment counts. In particular, I call on the Irish Government to: • Resettle a minimum of 1,000 Afghan refugees in Ireland. This can be done by using unfilled refugee resettlement places from 2020 and 2021. • Expedite family reunification for family members of Afghans already in Ireland. • Offer humanitarian visas for Afghan nationals in numbers adequate to the scale of the crisis. • Temporarily suspend all visa requirements for Afghan nationals seeking to travel to Ireland. • Protect and assist Afghans reaching Ireland independently, whether by regular or irregular means, including through ensuring they are granted leave to land. • Grant international protection to all Afghans already in Ireland, through an expedited process. • Call on and assist other countries, including EU partners, to ensure the prompt evacuation from Afghanistan of all those at risk of being targeted by the Taliban; to keep borders open to Afghans seeking refuge; and to open safe and regular pathways for them to find protection. • Support neighbouring countries and other countries in the region, through sharing the responsibility for the protection and assistance of refugees, funding and assisting humanitarian responses, and by opening and increasing safe and legal pathways to protection. • Use its position on the UN Security Council to push for the adoption of an emergency resolution calling on the Taliban – who now effectively control the country – to respect international human rights law, protect civilians, and end reprisal attacks, as negotiations on transitional arrangements continue. The crisis unfolding in Afghanistan will only get worse unless the international community acts now. I call on Ireland to lead with compassion and take every necessary measure to protect people fleeing from or at risk in Afghanistan. Yours sincerely,