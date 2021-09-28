USA: Stop abuses against Haitian people

The US government is mass deporting thousands of Haitian people seeking safety at the US-Mexico border.

These deportations put Haitians at risk of violence, being unhoused, and even death, as Haiti is in the midst of political, economic, and environmental crises.

The media has exposed US border authorities’ horrific and inhumane conduct, including officers charging into crowds of Haitian asylum-seekers on horseback and brandishing whips, violently dispersing them, taunting them, and forcing them away from safety.

Call on US authorities to immediately halt deportations to Haiti and to respect the human right to seek asylum.