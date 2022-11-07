Urgent Action: Free Alaa Abdel Fattah

The life of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, on hunger strike since 2 April, is at imminent risk.

He escalated his hunger strike on 1 November stopping the 100 daily calorie intake he had previously consumed. In what he and his family view as a final bid for his freedom, he announced his decision to stop drinking water on 6 November, the start of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm al-Sheikh. Alaa Abdel Fattah, who has spent most of the last nine years unlawfully deprived of his liberty, was last arrested in September 2019.

Alaa Abdel Fattah, a well-known political activist and government critic, has been repeatedly arrested in recent years including for his role in the 2011 uprising. Mohamed Baker is a human rights lawyer and director of Adalah Center for Rights and Freedoms, which he founded in 2014. They are among the thousands of people detained arbitrarily in Egypt solely for peacefully exercising their human rights or following grossly unfair trials, including mass and military trials.

On 20 December 2021, he and human rights lawyer Mohamed Baker were convicted on bogus charges and sentenced to five and four years in prison, respectively, following a grossly unfair trial.

They are prisoners of conscience, solely targeted for their peaceful activism, and should be immediately and unconditionally released.