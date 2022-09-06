Attorney General’s Office , Jorge Abbott Charme

Dear Mr. National Prosecutor, Jorge Abbott Charme,

I write to ask for justice for Gustavo Gatica, a former student from Santiago. On 8 November 2019, he attended a protest that was violently repressed by police, who fired riot shotguns at protesters in a manner inconsistent with international standards. Gustavo was hit in both eyes by rubberized buckshot and left permanently blind as a result of this police operation.

As you are aware, the events occurred in the context of social unrest and wider repression of protests in the country, during which Amnesty International found evidence of widespread human rights violations perpetrated mostly by Chilean police, and an omission by commanders to stop these abuses from occurring day in and day out. The report “Eyes on Chile” concluded that the actions and omissions of the General Director at the time of the events and the current General Director, who held the post of Director for Order and Security at the time of the events should be investigated.

After more than two years of investigations in this regard, I call upon you to ensure justice for Gustavo not just by identifying and holding accountable the individuals directly responsible for his injuries, but also by charging and prosecuting (in accordance with international law and provided that there is adequate and sufficient evidence), all those suspects of criminal responsibility whose orders and omissions allowed the widespread violation of the right to personal integrity as well as Gustavo´s attack to occur.

Yours sincerely,