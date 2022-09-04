President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,

His Excellency,

Three opposition activists, Joanah Mamombe, Cecillia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, abducted from state custody, sexually violated, tortured and hospitalised in May 2020, simply for leading a demonstration over the government’s failure to provide social protection for the poor during the COVID-19 lockdown, continue to be persecuted in Zimbabwe.

To date, no one has been held accountable for the enforced disappearance, torture and other-ill-treatment, including sexual violence, that the three activists were subjected to. Instead, numerous criminal charges have been levelled against them for speaking out against what happened to them, all of which carry prison sentences.

Amnesty International believes that Joanah, Cecellia and Netsai are being prosecuted solely in relation to the peaceful exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. They also happen to be members of the largest opposition political party.

The state is using their prosecution to send a chilling message and to silence anyone who dares to stand up against repression or protest, in particular young women, who have been at the forefront of standing up against human rights violations.

Therefore, I urge you to:

• Immediately drop all the charges against Joanah Mamombe, Cecillia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova;

• Ensure that a thorough, impartial, independent and effective investigation into their abduction from police custody is undertaken and their claims of torture and other ill-treatment, including sexual assault, with a view of holding all those responsible to account in fair trials;

• Bring to justice those suspected to be responsible and ensure that the victims and their families have access to justice and effective remedies, which include restitution, compensation, rehabilitation, satisfaction and guarantees of non-repetition.

Yours sincerely,